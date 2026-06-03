GOP Candidate Asked Point-Blank If He’s ‘A Liar and a Fraud’ — Then Brings His Dog On Stage to Defend Himself in All-Time Bonkers Debate Moment

Colorado’s Republican gubernatorial debate this week featured local 9News anchor Kyle Clark pressing the leading candidate on his “extraordinary” claims about his life and straight up asking him how voters can know if he’s a “liar and a fraud?”

The race pits two MAGA candidates, including Victor Marx, who is ahead in the polls, against the establishment candidate State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R). Kirkmeyer also had an eyebrow-raising moment during the debate when she defended once trying to lead the northern part of the state to secede.

Clark pressed Marx hard on his past claims, which include that he killed a man at age seven.

“You claim that you’ve been all around the world, armed to the teeth, rescuing women and children from captivity, that you stopped human smugglers at the Mexico border and made them pay a price, that you, as a civilian, called in a U.S. Military airstrike that killed 70 ISIS fighters, that you were the first American into Gaza during the war with Israel, that you’ve done 150 high-risk missions and every one has been a success. You told me last week that it’s all true and that you don’t need to prove it to anyone. But you’re talking to voters now. How should voters decide whether you’ve lived one of the most extraordinary lives in human history, or whether you’re a liar and a fraud?” Clark asked.

Marx tried to pivot with an attack on Kirkmeyer, answering, “Can we back up to her for one second? Please, please answer the question, sir. I will. But this — I’ll make a little informal complaint. The folks at home don’t want to hear about her past and what she did. That’s not gonna make a lick of difference to those who are having trouble putting food on the table, Kyle, paying their electricity bill, having to try to figure out how they send their kids to school.”

GOP Gov candidate Victor Marx says he doesn’t need to prove his claims about living a life of danger and daring as a high risk missionary. I asked Marx how voters should decide whether he’s lived one of the most extraordinary lives in human history or if he’s a liar and a fraud. pic.twitter.com/XAytUpBGn9 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 3, 2026

Clark interjected, “Sir, how much of your time do you plan to burn before you answer? Answer the question of whether you tell the truth.”

“Do I tell the truth?” replied Marx.

“How should voters discern whether you have had one of the most extraordinary lives in human history, or whether you are a liar and a fraud?” Clark pressed again.

“Well, simply go back. I have 20 years of videos and documentation and people. We just had our head of security in Iraq call in a video today. The proof is just in people and what we document. I can’t help it if I’ve had an extraordinary life. I’m an ordinary fellow, and starting from my childhood all the way to now, me standing up on a stage running for governor. Reagan, I said I was going to talk about you. This little dog — she’s going to go bite you right now, Kyle. She was in Syria and Iraq,” Marx insisted pointing to a small dog next to him.

“So is she lying, too?” insisted the candidate, again pointing to the dog.

“Well, the dog’s not running for governor. You’re running for governor. And you spent precious little time answering the question, other than to say that folks have to take the word of you and your staff for your accomplishments,” Clark insisted.

“No, no, I said thousands of people, Kyle,” Marx replied as Clark moved on.

Watch the clip above.

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