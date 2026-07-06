Trump Brags About Dropping Investigations Into Crypto Corruption: ‘You’re Lucky I’m President!’

Donald Trump bragged in the Oval Office Monday about his administration dropping investigations into cryptocurrency corruption — as the president faces scrutiny for making $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures since retaking the presidency.

The New York Times reported Sunday that nearly one million people who bought the $TRUMP memecoin lost $3.81 billion, while Trump personally earned more than $600 million from sales of the coins. In addition, Trump reported making $800 million from World Liberty Financial in 2025, a crypto venture he and his sons co-founded.

The Times report noted that since Trump began promoting cryptocurrency in 2024, he “and appointees have curtailed regulatory oversight of the industry, including policies related to memecoins.”

During an Oval Office event on Monday, Trump gave himself credit for embracing the crypto industry he was once against.

“We’re leading China by a lot. We’re leading everybody. Crypto is the same thing. If we didn’t do it, China would do it. It’s a massive industry. And, frankly when I went very pro-crypto — as you know, Biden was totally against it, but he has no idea what crypto is. He didn’t have a clue.— but they were very violently against it. They were putting people in jail! What they were doing to the crypto was horrible. It’s amazing it survived that onslaught. It was a weaponization of government.”

Trump continued:

I think it was 100 million people. That’s a big industry. It means some pretty good things. But what happened is, Biden then, after he was getting killed, he was down so much, all of a sudden they became pro-crypto, and their head of the SEC was horrible. Unlike Paul [Atkins], who’s really good. I mean, he’s the best man for the job. Everybody wanted him. But he was horrible. What he was doing to crypto. They were putting good people in jail…Good people. Great, prestigious people, they were putting them in jail. And I said, “You gotta be kidding!” And They were trying to destroy the industry. Now I’m killing Biden and winning by so much and all of a sudden he is pro-crypto. They dropped all investigations of everybody. They allowed people to come out of jail, and every time I see a crypto guy where they dropped an investigation I said, “You are lucky I’m president!” because, I don’t know if you know it, the Biden administration became totally pro-crypto that last couple of months.

Trump added, “Crypto has a tremendous audience. So, yeah, I’m very much for crypto. Because, It’s not a question of a personal thing. Because I let my kids do whatever the hell they do, they can do. I don’t talk to them — ever — talk to ’em about it. I’m allowed to, I think. I’m allowed to, but I don’t bother, because this office is a much higher calling.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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