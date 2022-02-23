It’s Only February, But Lauren Boebert’s Challenger Just Released the Grossest Political Ad of the Year

A congressional candidate in Colorado unleashed a shitstorm on Wednesday by dropping a deuce doozy of a campaign ad featuring turds falling from the sky.

Alex Walker is one of a slew of Democrats vying for the party nomination in the state’s third congressional district. The seat is currently held by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R), the freshman congresswoman who’s gained quite a reputation in a short period of time.

Boebert has previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that Donald Trump was working to break up a global child sex trafficking ring run by powerful people. She said in 2020 that she hopes it’s real “because it only means America is getting stronger and better and people are returning to conservative values.”

Walker’s two-minute ad begins when an unsuspecting woman is suddenly crushed by a giant pile of shit that falls from the sky.

The humungous gob of ordure is followed by smaller loaves that rain down on people as they scream and run for cover.

“We are real Coloradans,” Walker tells the camera. “We deserve a living wage, small government that actually works, and freedom of choice. Instead, we have bullshit.”

The ad shows feces streaming out of a book and a cellphone, hitting their owners in the face. It also shows a man in a shirt with the letter ‘Q’ – presumably a reference to QAnon – throwing up on a picnic table.

“Don’t you ever wonder where it’s all coming from?” asks Walker.

The ad cuts to a nameplate on a desk that reads “Lauren Boebert” and a Boebert lookalike who unleashes a firehose of poop all over her own office for some reason.

“Colorado needs a bull, not a bullshitter,” says Walker as he hands out towels to people covered in excrement. “I’m Alex Walker, and I approve the shit out of this message.

A disclaimer at the end of the ad informs the viewer, “This unshitty video paid for by Walker for Colorado.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com