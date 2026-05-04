Graham Platner Promises He Will Be ‘Arrested’ if Democrats Don’t Win the Senate

Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, predicted that he would be “arrested” if he was elected, but his party failed to take the upper chamber of Congress, at a campaign event over the weekend.

According to the Midcoast Villager, Platner explained on Saturday that if he was part of the minority, his role “would include ‘an element of activism,’ including appearing at protests and picket lines.”

“If we don’t get the majority and things continue to get worse, I will promise you that I’m going to be arrested as a United States senator,” said Platner.

In other notable comments, Platner argued that “we need to do politics fundamentally differently in this country,” as well as “build power the old-fashioned way.”

Should Democrats take the Senate, Platner vowed to “shut the White House down.”

“We haul everyone in the White House under subpoena, day in, day out, in front of Senate committees to answer questions about all the lawbreaking they’ve been doing,” he boasted before also submitting that there’s “a compelling case for the impeachment and removal of at least two” Supreme Court justices.

Platner recently had a large tattoo of a Nazi symbol — an SS Totenkopf — covered up on his chest after its existence became public knowledge.

He has also retweeted infamous anti-Semite Stew Peters and told a conspiracy theorist who has blamed Israel for the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Charlie Kirk.

On Reddit, Platner once urged women concerned about sexual assault to “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f*cked up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to?”

He is set to face off against Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), a five-term moderate, in November’s general election.

Republicans have vowed to blow up Platner’s candidacy.

“It’s a good thing Graham Platner isn’t a real oysterman from Maine because he’ll no longer be able to live in the state after we thoroughly beat the sh*t out of him,” a spokesman for the Senate Leadership Fund, the GOP Senate caucus’s Super PAC, told Semafor last week.

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