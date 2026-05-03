Trump Calls for Hakeem Jeffries to Be Impeached for Bashing ‘Illegitimate’ Supreme Court: ‘Why Not?’

President Donald Trump asked why House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) isn’t “subject to Impeachment” after the New York liberal branded the U.S. Supreme Court “illegitimate” for ruling race-based gerrymandering violates the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The president called for Jeffries to be booted from Congress in a Truth Social post on Sunday evening. Trump bashed Jeffries and questioned why congressional Republicans haven’t already started working on getting the Democrat out of the House.

Here is Trump’s full post:

Hakeem Jeffries, a Low IQ individual, said our Supreme Court is “illegitimate.” After saying such a thing, isn’t he subject to Impeachment? I got impeached for A PERFECT PHONE CALL. Where are you Republicans? Why not get it started? They’ll be doing this to me! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Representatives like Jeffries cannot be impeached, according to the Constitution. But they can be expelled from Congress by a two-thirds vote.

Trump’s post comes a few days after Jeffries lambasted the Supreme Court for its landmark 6-3 ruling, which voided Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the Louisiana district was a “snake” created along racial lines. Justice Samuel Alito agreed, writing the map was an “unconstitutional gerrymander.”

Trump celebrated the decision on Wednesday, saying it was the “kind of ruling I like.”

Beyond calling the court “illegitimate,” Jeffries said the court was helping Trump “scheme to suppress the vote and rig” the midterm elections.

“It’s an unacceptable decision, but not an unexpected decision,” Jeffries said. “Because this isn’t even really the Roberts Court. It’s the Trump Court.”

He wasn’t the only one upset about the decision. Several cable news talking heads ripped the ruling this week, including MS NOW’s Al Sharpton and CNN star Abby Phillip.

And MS NOW legal analyst Paul Butler argued the ruling showed the Supreme Court clearly does not “respect” the rights of Black and Brown voters.

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