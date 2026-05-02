Tucker Carlson Claims Hanging Out With Trump Feels Like ‘Smoking Hash’ — Possibly Because of His ‘Supernatural’ Powers

Tucker Carlson claimed spending time with President Donald Trump makes you feel like you’ve been “smoking hash” — and attributed it to a mystical and/or “supernatural component” the president has. But Carlson said he cannot be sure of the exact reason Trump makes people in his orbit experience a hash-like high, because he is “not a theologian.”

Those interesting comments were made during a lengthy interview with The New York Times on Saturday.

Carlson was talking about the president’s mindset leading up to the Iran war — something the ex-Fox News star has heavily criticized Trump for — and said there were not a lot of people around Trump pushing for him to launch Operation Epic Fury.

But he claimed those around Trump often end up supporting whatever the president wants because he has a quality “that’s spellbinding.”

“And I think it probably literally is a spell,” Carlson continued. “And the effect is to weaken people around him and make them more compliant and more confused. And I’ve experienced this myself. You spend a day with Trump and you’re in this kind of dreamland. It’s like smoking hash or something. It’s interesting, very interesting.”

He added “there be a supernatural component to it. I’m not a theologian, but it’s real, and anyone who’s been around him can tell you it’s true.”

Tucker tells the NYT that President Trump puts a literal “spell” on people to “weaken them and make them compliant” and it might be “supernatural.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ihh4R6uYXu — Ally (@AllyJKiss) May 2, 2026

Trump’s supposed unearthly powers were a topic of conversation at other points in Carlson’s interview with NYT reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro. He denied questioning on his YouTube show whether Trump was the “antichrist” — even after Garcia-Navarro brought up a specific example of him doing so last month.

There were other standout moments from the interview, including Carlson saying he regretted interviewing Nick Fuentes and Carlson floating a sinister reason for Trump loosening restrictions on medical marijuana.

Carlson said it was so Trump can “lower testosterone levels even more, [and] make people more passive.”

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