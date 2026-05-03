Jake Tapper, in a CNN interview Sunday, confronted U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro about Tucker Carlson suggesting President Donald Trump could be the “antichrist”

“There’s obviously a lot of incendiary language out there, horrific language out there,” Tapper said during the interview on CNN’s State of the Union. “I just quoted from some of it from the from the alleged [White House Correspondents’ Dinner] shooter, who didn’t get that from nowhere. That’s a lot crazy people saying a lot of horrific things. I want to play Tucker Carlson, your former colleague at Fox, last month talking about the president.”

Tapper threw to the clip — in which Carlson said, “here’s a leader who’s mocking the gods of his ancestors, mocking the god of gods, and exalting himself above them. Could this be the antichrist?”

“That seems incendiary too, no?” Tapper asked Pirro.

Pirro dodged the question.

“You know, whatever Tucker Carlson says is not relevant to me right now,” Pirro said. “I really don’t care about what he says. All I care about are the facts, the evidence, and what I can prove. All of this other stuff is noise.”

Moments later, Tapper followed up by comparing Carlson’s comments to the social media post from former FBI Director James Comey — in which Comey posted an image of seashells arranged to depict the numbers “86 47.” Comey, on Tuesday, was indicted over that post.

“Another former colleague of yours, Jonah Goldberg, says that to him — and I’m paraphrasing here — what Tucker said about the Antichrist is more incendiary than what James Comey posted on Instagram,” Tapper told Pirro. “And while not defending what James Comey did post on Instagram, do you see Jonah’s point?”

“You know, I’m really not here as a political pundit anymore,” Pirro replied — again sidestepping the query. “I’m here as prosecutor. My job is to decide whether or not I have evidence and whether — I’ve got 30 years in this, a prosecutor, a DA, a judge, and now the United States attorney. My job to not talk about talking heads and what they say. My job is to come here and offer to you, CNN, any evidence that we have that will answer the questions you have.”

Watch above, via CNN.

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