AOC Brags She Helped Stall Supreme Court Protection Bill After Man Tried to Murder Kavanaugh

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Instagram to blast a now-stalled bill that would increase security protection for the immediate family members of Supreme Court Justices.

The bill passed the Senate last month, but has been stalled in the House despite calls for its passage in the wake of a man being arrested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The armed man told police he was there to kill Kavanaugh.

Ocasio-Cortez posted a video of her running to stop the legislation from passing. According to her, lawmakers were trying to pass the bill on a “fly out” day when members of Congress return to their districts. These days, the congresswoman said, are filled with “maximum hijinks” from leadership in both major parties.

“Fly out days are also days of maximum hijinks from party leadership, both Democratic and Republican Party leadership,” she explained.

Ocasio-Cortez also objected to the bill being passed with unanimous consent as it would keep the names of lawmakers off of it. She objected to the bill being passed as long as gun reform measures are stalled.

I wake up this morning and I start to hear murmurs that there is going to be an attempt to pass the Supreme Court Supplemental Protection Bill the day after gun safety legislation for schools and kids and people is stalled. Oh, so we can pass protections for us and here easily, right? But we can’t pass protections for everyday people? I think not.

The Democrat’s objection could lead to further stalls as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters on Thursday that the House will likely take up the bill “at the beginning of next week.”

“It’s about staff and the rest. The justices are protected,” she said. “Nobody is in danger over the weekend because of our not having a bill.”

