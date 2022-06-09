McCarthy Yells On House Floor, Demands Passage of Bill to Protect Families of Supreme Court Justices: ‘How Many Times Do They Have to Be Threatened!’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) yelled on the House floor on Thursday, calling on the House to pass a bill one day after a man was arrested after threatening to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He said in a fiery speech:

House Democrats are leaving. Today they want to leave for a long weekend than gave tomorrow back. I spoke to the majority leader [Steny Hoyer (D-MD)] this morning. I told him nobody on this side would object [to] a unanimous consent. He could run that bill to the floor right now and send it to the president so we can protect the Supreme Court. How many times do they have to be threatened? How many people have to be arrested with a gun outside their home? What would have happened had he not called 9-1-1? He didn’t just have a gun. He had zip ties. But somehow you want to leave. This bill could be on the president’s desk right now.

The bill, which passed the Senate last month, would protect the families of Supreme Court justices.

Protesters demonstrated in front of Kavanaugh’s home just hours after Nicholas John Roske, 26, was arrested for threatening to kill the Supreme Court justice. Roske turned himself in, calling 911 and telling authorities he was having suicidal thoughts.

