Bernie Sanders Wants to Take Away Your Flavored JUUL

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) expressed support for a ban on flavored e-cigarettes Monday, arguing that they “seem to be causing serious health problems.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Sanders was asked, “Do you believe that flavored e-cigarettes should be banned?”

“Yeah I do,” he replied. “I think that they already seem to be causing serious health problems.”

“I think, you know, the answer is yes, but I think that above and beyond that, you know, we have to look at things like the tobacco industry again, who are selling a product that kills people,” he continued. “And by the way, and I hope we’ll get to this later, we will get to it because I’ll talk about it. And that is climate change. And you have an industry out there called the fossil fuel industry that makes billions of dollars every year, and their product is destroying the planet.”

“What do we do about that in terms of health? Talking about health, the question is whether the planet survives in the indefinite future,” Sanders argued. “So, I think you will find my administration very aggressive.”

President Donald Trump has also taken aim at flavored e-cigarettes.

In September, the president announced that his administration would ban all flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol.

He withdrew from those plans in November, however, following heavy backlash.

This month, it was revealed that most flavored e-cigarettes would be banned from sale, excluding tobacco and menthol flavors, as well as “flavored liquid nicotine sold in open tank systems at vape shops.”

