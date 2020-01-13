comScore

BREAKING: Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

By Colby HallJan 13th, 2020, 11:09 am

Senator Cory Booker announced the suspension of  his presidential campaign on Twitter Monday.

Booker tweeted a video announcing his suspension, with the following comment: “It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

This post is breaking and will be updated.

