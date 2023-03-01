President Joe Biden responded to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) claim he was responsible for deadly fentanyl overdoses that occurred during the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the House Homeland Security Committee – on which Greene sits – heard emotional testimony from a Michigan mother whose two sons died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 after they took what they believed was a less potent painkiller.

Greene used the opportunity to wrongly pin the blame on then-private citizen Biden.

Speaking at a gathering of Democrats at the Maryland governor’s mansion on Wednesday night, Biden took a light-hearted dig at Greene before citing the serious allegation.

“When I announced, I said I was doing it to restore the soul of America and bring back some decency, build the middle class – the backbone of the country – and unite the country,” Biden stated. “And everybody said you’re never gonna get anything done bipartisanly… But we did.

Biden listed a series of legislative accomplishments that received some Republican support during his administration.

“All bipartisan,” he said. “It’s hard as hell, I acknowledge. But it’s there.”

The president then suggested that the more public exposure Greene’s antics get, the more Republicans will run toward Democrats.

“And you know, a little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few more, you’re gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way,” he continued as the audience laughed. “Isn’t she amazing? Oof.”

Biden recounted Greene blaming him for the aforementioned fentanyl deaths.

“The interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took during the last administration,” he said.

Fentanyl remains a serious problem in the U.S., as fatal overdoses have increased every year since 2018 across two administrations. It’s part of a larger trend that goes back decades.

Greene has raised eyebrows many times during her two terms in Congress. Most recently, she called for the U.S. to undergo a “national divorce.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com