Laura Ingraham Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Call for a ‘National Divorce’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is definitely not a fan of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) call for a “national divorce” in which red states and blue states would go their separate ways.

“We need a national divorce,” Greene tweeted on Presidents’ Day this week. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s [sic] traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

There’s no word on where Greene’s state of Georgia – which most recently voted for a Democratic president and two Democratic U.S. senators, but has a GOP-controlled state government – would land under this proposal.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host advocated for a strategy of “no state left behind.”

Ingraham also aired a clip of Greene advocating for the disenfranchisement of Democratic voters who move to red states.:

Red states could choose in how they allow people to vote in their states… What I think would be something that some red states could propose is, well, ok, if Democrat voters choose to flee these blue states where they cannot tolerate the living conditions, they don’t want their children taught these horrible things, and they really changed their mind on types of policies that they support, well, once they move to a red state, guess what? Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years.

Ingraham threw cold water on the idea.

“Ok, well, first, a law prohibiting American citizens – who’ve not committed a crime – from voting would probably not withstand legal scrutiny,” she said. “And, second, how would like a national divorce be good for conservatism? Now, why would we want to embrace the states that gave us Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, but essentially give up on the states that gave us Reagan and Trump?”

She added, “The last thing we need is an American breakup of any sort. Remember, a motto of this show almost from the start over five years ago has been ‘no state left behind.’ Just because it often seems like Democrats have given up on America themselves, doesn’t mean ever that Republicans or conservatives should.”

Watch above via Fox News.

