During the second GOP presidential debate, Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) blasted former President Donald Trump for “adding $7 trillion in national debt” during his time in the White House, and said Trump is partially to blame for the country’s economic woes that are hurting Americans.

“Voters should blame everybody who is in Washington, D.C.,” Christie said about the looming government shutdown over spending cuts. “They get sent down there to do the job, and they have been failing at doing the job for a very long time.”

“And let’s be honest about this with voters. You know, during the Trump administration, they added $7 trillion. Seven trillion dollars in national debt,” he repeated.

“And now the Biden administration has put another five trillion on and counting. They have failed, and they’re in the spot they’re in now because none of them are willing to tell the truth. None of them are willing to take on the difficult issues. They just want to keep kicking the can down the road.”

“He put $7 trillion on the debt,” Christie reiterated about Trump. “He should be in this room to answer those questions for the people you talk about who are suffering. And if the government closes, it is to the blame of everyone in Washington, D.C. who has failed to do their job and just plays to the grandstand.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

