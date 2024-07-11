Haley Voters Turned Off By Trump Over Jan 6 Not Warming to Biden After Debate: ‘I Also Saw June 27th’

Nikki Haley voters who refuse to vote for Donald Trump are not warming to President Joe Biden following his CNN debate performance.

The president has been widely criticized by Democratic pundits, strategists, and some lawmakers for how he performed against Trump at the last presidential debate. Biden at times had difficulty answering questions coherently and had a raspy voice.

According to a report from Axios released on Thursday, two Biden campaign officials talked with Haley supporters on Wednesday evening in order to help put out the post-debate chaos. Two sources revealed to Axios that Biden’s GOP outreach director Austin Weatherford and spokesperson Kevin Munoz held a virtual call with 14 Haley primary voters that did not end well.

Members in the Haley Voters Working Group expressed their displeasure with Biden’s performance, with one voter comparing it to January 6th.

One voter said they “saw Jan 6th, so I can’t vote for Trump. But I also saw June 27th, and I’m not sure I can vote for Biden.” Another voter told the campaign officials that the president had not done enough during the debate to give them a positive reason to support him.

Meanwhile, one female Haley voter from Arizona advised the campaign to have Vice President Kamala Harris speak on more issues besides abortion and reproductive rights.

The disastrous call with Haley voters highlights the political damage done to Biden’s campaign following the debates as a growing number of his own party members call on him to step aside.