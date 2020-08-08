In a Saturday evening appearance on CNN, the founder of the “Bikers For Trump” organization, Chris Cox, made several questionable claims about the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “plan-demic” organized by the “left” to sink the U.S. economy and damage President Donald Trump.

“A lot of predictions have been made. There were predictions that over 5% of the people that caught this would actually die when actually it’s less than 1%,” Cox told CNN host Boris Sanchez. “We’ve have to mitigate these predictions and put them in perspective, and a lot of us believe this might be a ‘plan-demic’ as opposed to a pandemic and I for one am one of them.”

He added that the pandemic was “being blown out of proportion” and “polarized by the left because of the simple fact they would like mail in ballots and that might be the only chance they have of beating our president if they have an opportunity to maybe cheat a little bit.”

Sanchez went on to press Cox over his use of the term “plan-demic,” adding, “Did you say that you subscribe to the idea this was a planned pandemic?”

“Well, it would seem so. The fact that they predicted over 5% of the population that got the virus would die when in fact it’s less than 1%,” Cox responded.

Sanchez followed up asking, “Hold on, wait, wait. I’m not talking about the projections. I’m asking if you believe this pandemic, Coronavirus, Covid-19 was planned?”

“I believe that it’s being polarized by the left for the simple fact —” Cox said before being interrupted by Sanchez who again asked, “I’m not asking you about the political reaction. Do you think that this is a plan by some nefarious organization to hurt Americans?”

“I think this is planned by the left to sink this amazing economy that our president has built greater than anyone else, and that these numbers are being just exaggerated across the board,” Cox said. He then claimed that he knew a doctor in South Carolina who sent in a clear swab “and it came back he was positive.”

After being pressed by Sanchez, Cox clarified his position, saying, “I definitely think this to be taken seriously but I think it’s being blown out of proportion. I think that right now the left sees an opportunity to polarize this situation, to get a America where they can mail in their ballots instead of exercising their right to vote at the precinct, and that’s what we would like to see.”

Near the end of the interview, Sanchez again asked Cox to again clarify if he believes a “nefarious organization” planned this pandemic.

Cox responded, “I’m not a conspiracy theorist. I need to see hard evidence before I am able to ascertain an answer for that. But I do believe this is being polarized by the left and being blown out of proportion, and I think that time will show that it’s not as bad they’re saying it is.”

Watch the full clip above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]