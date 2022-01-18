Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that he won’t run for governor of New York.

In a video posted on Twitter, filming from Brooklyn, where he first announced his campaign for NYC mayor, De blasio recalled his pledge to “take on inequality” as “naysayers said it couldn’t be done.”

“But we proved, together, we can make a big change,” he said.

I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022

The former mayor acknowledged, “I made my fair share of mistakes.”

“I was not good with groundhogs at all,” he said, referring to the time in 2014 when he dropped a groundhog during a Groundhog Day ceremony and the rodent later died.

“Probably shouldn’t have gone to the gym,” he continued, referring to coming under fire for going to the gym in March 2020 while New York City was locked down.

After going through accomplishments of his as mayor such as “making the city greener and cleaner for the future,” De Blasio announced that “I am not going to be running for governor of New York State.”

“But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” he continued.

De Blasio also said that he’ll “share some more news in the days ahead.”

