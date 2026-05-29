Top Dem Claims Pam Bondi Pushed ‘Blame’ for Epstein Investigation on Todd Blanche in Closed-Doors Hearing

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said Friday that former Attorney General Pam Bondi essentially threw Acting AG Todd Blanche under the bus for the chaos regarding the Epstein files.

Bondi testified before the House Oversight Committee to discuss her role in the Justice Department’s handling of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The department released millions of files on Epstein’s case following a wave of public pressure and congressional action, but even the releases were criticized due to heavy redactions in the documents.

In Bondi’s opening statement, the former AG claimed she “delegated” oversight of the case to Blanche, her deputy attorney general at the time. She also said that she “did not lead every aspect of this effort or conduct that document review” herself.

Shortly after the early portion of the closed-doors hearing, Garcia spoke to the media to explain what went down:

It is clear, in just this part of the of the interview, that she continues to push all of the investigation — and the blame — on acting AG Todd Blanche. She said, and I quote, “Acting AG Blanche was managing the entire investigation.” And what you’re going to hear in that interview, and what she’s saying here in her words and remarks, is that it was Todd Blanche, the current acting AG, that was leading the Epstein investigation. And, quite frankly, all of the mistakes that we saw, the redactions, not protecting survivors, she continues to push that back onto the acting AG Todd Blanche — who, by the way, was Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer.

Garcia added that he asked Bondi five separate times about any conversations about the case she may have had with President Donald Trump. The former AG, Garcia continued, “refused to answer any questions” involving the president.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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