Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg responded to a hard-hitting speech by Senator Bernie Sanders with an ad targeting his “Bernie Bros” supporters and the Twitter attacks they levy on Democratic campaigns they don’t agree with.

We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of “energy” is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020

Including screenshots of tweets, the Bloomberg ad included comments like “vote Bernie or bad things will happen,” texts threatening someone where they live and “your kids go to school,” and a cartoon suggesting Death was killing the supporters of Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The ad concludes with a Sanders clip saying it is important for people who hold different views to be able to engage in a civil discourse, ending with the Bloomberg campaign asking, “really?”

The ad on the negative “energy” from Bernie Bros, was a response to a Sanders speech stating that Bloomberg’s money will not be enough to create the kind of “excitement and energy” needed to defeat Donald Trump.

“We will not create the energy and excitement we need to defeat Donald Trump, if that candidate pursued, advocated for, and enacted racist policies like Stop and Frisk, which caused communities of color in his city to live in fear,” Sanders said.

