Attorney General Bill Barr announced in a statement Friday night that U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman is stepping down.

That apparently came as news to Geoffrey Berman.

The announcement of Berman stepping down surprised a lot of people, but Berman himself said in a statement tonight, “I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney.”

“I have not resigned,” he declares, “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.”

Barr announced that the president’s nominating Jay Clayton, currently chair of the SEC, to replace Berman, and that Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, would serve in the position on an acting basis in the interim.

Berman makes it clear in his statement, “I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate.”

“Until then,” he adds, “our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]