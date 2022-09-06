Steve Bannon to Be Indicted in New York: Report

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon will surrender to authorities in New York after being indicted, the Washington Post reported late Tuesday night.

Citing people familiar with the case, the Post said the ex-aide to former President Donald Trump will face state charges that “will likely mirror aspects” of a federal fraud case stemming from a fundraising effort he helped spearhead. Called “We Build the Wall,” the endeavor purported to raise money to erect a barrier along the United States’ southern border with Mexico.

“The precise details of the state case could not be confirmed Tuesday evening,” the Post said. “But people familiar with the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sealed indictment, suggested the prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned.”

Federal prosecutors said that rather than build a wall, Bannon and his associates funneled more than $1 million to a campaign official and himself. Trump pardoned Bannon in the waning days of his presidency, but the former president did not pardon Bannon’s associates. The pardon only covers any federal crimes Bannon may have committed, and not infractions at the state level.

Two of Bannon’s associates, Andrew Badolato and Brian Kolfage, were indicted in federal court in April in the Southern District of New York.

Bannon’s indictment less than two months after he was found guilty of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com