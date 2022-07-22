BREAKING: Steve Bannon Found Guilty For Contempt of Congress

Former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

A jury returned the verdict on Friday after almost three hours. Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days in prison, reported CNN. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 21.

Bannon was charged in November with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon’s defense did not call any witnesses.

During closing statements, federal prosecutor Molly Gaston blasted Bannon’s actions, according to CNN.

“His belief that he had an excuse not to comply does not matter, that is not a defense to contempt,” she said.

Bannon attorney Evan Corcoran tried to blame the trial on politics but was met with constant objections from the prosecution, according to CNN.

“We come to our political views honestly … no one should … face a criminal prosecution … based on politics,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com