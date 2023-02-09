‘Bullsh*t’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Let Expletives Fly During Security Briefing: ‘Just Screaming and Yelling’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) scolded intelligence officials on Thursday during a briefing of House members at the Capitol, according to a report in The Hill.

Greene confirmed that she “tore ‘em to pieces” regarding the response to the Chinese spy balloon that cruised over the United States last week because she believed “they made the wrong move” after listening to the information they provided.

Other members in attendance for the briefing described the exchange as being expletive-laden, with one person in attendance quoted anonymously saying Greene was being “irrational.”

“When she got to ask questions,” the lawmaker said, “she was yelling out saying ‘bullshit,’ and, you know, ‘I don’t believe you.’”

“Just screaming and yelling, irrational in my estimation,” the lawmaker added.

Democrats at the hearing were more receptive to intelligence officials’ explanation of the events that took place before the balloon was shot down on Feb. 4.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said, “Any question that was asked of them they answered, I think it confirms… some of what’s already out in the public domain that at no time was American sovereignty — and everybody’s upset about that — was violated, but America was safe.”

Meeks did confirm there was “tension in the room,” however, because “There’s some members who just don’t want to believe what they said. They say ‘Oh, I don’t believe you,’ you know, that kind of thing, ‘I don’t trust you.’ So that’s the kind of tension, just the fight back.”

Other Republicans described less satisfaction with the hearing overall. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said, “I’m [an] intel guy by trade. And I read all the paper articles about it. I would just say I didn’t learn a whole lot. I didn’t come away a whole lot wiser.”

The Hill reported two anonymous members’ recounts of the briefing, with one saying “there were people muttering on the side,” while another stated there were “remarks out loud” from “more than one” Republican throughout the briefing.

Greene described the exchange herself, saying:

I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve. I tore ‘em to pieces. I said the president may be a Democrat but he’s still the president of the United States and they made him look like a fool and made him look weak the week before the State of the Union — I’ve said that publicly, too — by not shooting it down, and I said there was nothing I heard there today that gave me any confidence in what they did.

Greene didn’t let up when other House members chimed in, although she didn’t name anyone specifically. “They tried to give me some more excuses and I said, ‘I don’t want to hear more of your excuses. He said, ‘Well it’s a matter of opinion.’ I said ‘No, you’re nothing but excuses and it’s wrong and I’m just telling you, this is how the American people see it and it’s a serious problem.’”

In an interview aired on Wednesday, Biden told PBS’ Judy Woodruff, “I told the military I wanted to shoot it down when it was safe to do it. They said it was unsafe to do it over land. They said they can learn a lot in the meantime by watching it go across the country. As soon as they had a chance to shoot it down over water, they did and they recovered major pieces of it to determine if we can learn anything from what they garnered and what kind of equipment they had.”

After the intelligence briefing today, Greene still did not agree, and she summarized the situation as falling into two categories: “One doesn’t sound so nice, but it sounded like bullshit. The other one, is it was a bunch of excuses. They allowed it to go across the country and there was nothing they told us in there that gave us a good reason to think they made the right move.

“As a matter of fact, they made the wrong move.”

