White House Counters Fox News Fact Check with Clip of Ron Johnson Suggesting Social Security Be Privatized

The White House quote-tweeted a Fox News story saying the White House “tripled down” on President Joe Biden’s “false claim” about Social Security, and posted audio of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggesting earlier in the day that the program to be privatized.

The White House released a statement on Thursday morning repeating Biden’s remarks in the State of the Union address that “some Republicans” want to cut Social Security.

Last month, the leader of the 160-member House Republican Study Committee, which endorsed raising the retirement age for Social Security, didn’t rule out that possibility.

“We have no choice but to make hard decisions,” said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK). “Everybody has to look at everything.”

The Fox News story seized on a line in the White House’s statement.

“For years, Republican Members of Congress have repeatedly tried to cut Medicare and Social Security, move toward privatizing one or both programs, and raise the Social Security retirement age and Medicare eligibility age,” it read.

Some Republicans have long desired to privatize Social Security, but the plan lacks popular support.

“These ‘facts’ have since been labeled as ‘false’ and “needs context” by fact-checkers,” Fox News said of the press release.

Later on Thursday, the White House fired back with a tweet with audio from Johnson.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, in radio interviews today, said that Social Security was a “legal Ponzi scheme” and that Social Security should have been privatized. https://t.co/0ebrqBqJqi pic.twitter.com/1jnX5TkKbQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2023

“The first time around in 2010, I just laid out the reality of Social Security,” Johnson said during a radio interview earlier in the day. “It’s a legal Ponzi scheme. It is. I mean, it’s a pay-as-you-go system.”

In another clip, also from Thursday, Johnson suggested for privatizing the program.

“Privatizing Social Security,” he said. “That was like the worst thing in the world. Well, you know, had we done it back then you know, Social Security might be in a more stable position for younger workers.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com