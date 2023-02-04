BREAKING: Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down Pentagon Confirms – Explosion Caught Live on Air

The Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the Atlantic coast on Saturday afternoon while cable news networks were carrying live streams of the suspected surveillance device leaving the United States off of the coast of North Carolina.

Fox News had exclusive footage of the spy balloon as it was off the North Carolina shoreline, and Gen. Jack Keane was discussing the necessity of shooting it down. As he spoke, it could be seen exploding and plummeting toward the ocean.

Other news networks were likewise covering, and there were many other angle and views, including dramatic footage shared by Charlotte, North Carolina meteorologist Brad Panovich and a local resident who filmed the moment and shared the video.

Here's video of it being shot down near Myrtle Beach via Katie Herrmann #ChineseSpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/KmT9rL2bR7 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) February 4, 2023

The Pentagon has confirmed and issued a statement.

NEW: Pentagon confirms the balloon was shot down over U.S. territorial waters. Statement from Secretary of Defense: pic.twitter.com/9q1klCYdw5 — Reggie Cecchini (@Cecchini_DC) February 4, 2023

On Saturday morning, President Joe Biden was asked about the situation after he landed in Syracuse, and he responded “We’re gonna take care of it.”

According to a pool report, the Biden was asked specifically about shooting down the balloon shortly before it was taken out:

We arrived at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base at 2:05. POTUS exited The Beast. Pool shouted are you going to shoot down the balloon? Biden smiled and gave a thumbs up to reporters. Pool also asked Did you issue a directive to shoot down the balloon? And what message this sends to China.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

