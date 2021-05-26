Caitlyn Jenner Rejects Focus on Trans Athletes on Fox News: ‘This is Such a Small Issue’

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said on Fox News Wednesday that while she doesn’t approve of “biological boys” who are transgender participating in girls’ sports in high school, the occurrence is so rare that it’s basically a “non-issue.”

America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino played a clip of Jenner being interviewed by TMZ in early May, saying that she opposes “biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school,” adding that “it just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girl sports in our schools.”

After pointing out that in 2015, during a speech at the ESPY Awards, Jenner said that she wanted to “acknowledge all the young trans athletes who are out there, given the chance to play sports as who they really are,” Perino asked Jenner how her position has changed.

“First of all, I’m not running as a trans activist,” Jenner reminded Perino. “I’m running as a California citizen who has lived there for 48 years, and I want to fix the system.”

“You notice I did not say in that statement ‘trans women,’” Jenner continued. “I said ‘biological boys.’ What I would do as governor is put together a commission. Trans women compete in the Olympics and NCAA but when it gets down to high school levels there are guide rule, there are no rules and regulations how they can.”

Jenner then seemed to make a distinction between adult transgender women who transitioned at a young age, and transgender kids who have not yet begun medical treatment.

“Trans women who are truly trans, who at a very young age started proper medical treatment, they’ve grown up as girls, of course they should be able to compete in girls’ sports. But some guy who hasn’t done any therapy, hasn’t done anything, there has to be a review board,” Jenner said.

“I would be the first governor to put together a review board to review each case,” Jenner continued. “Such a small issue. It’s like a non-issue that’s out there. I would be surprised if there are 30 trans athletes in the entire state.”

That last part – the idea that the number of transgender girls seeking to unfairly compete in high school sports is almost vanishingly small relative to the total number of high school athletes in California – would likely shock regular viewers of Fox News. The network has implied that it’s practically an epidemic, airing at least 126 segments about transgender athletes, with 72 of those in the first three months of 2021 alone, according to analysis by Media Matters.

Watch above, via Fox News.

