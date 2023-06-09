Charlie Kirk Pleads With Trump’s GOP Competition to Suspend Their Campaigns in ‘Solidarity’ With Him

Right-wing commentator and activist Charlie Kirk is calling on former president Donald Trump’s competition for the Republican presidential nomination to suspend their campaigns in “solidarity” with him after he was indicted on Thursday.

“Every ‘Republican’ running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support. If you don’t, you are part of the problem,” tweeted Kirk. “Either we have an opposition party or we don’t. GO to Miami Tuesday, and show solidarty or we will mark you as part of the oppsition [sic].”

Every “Republican” running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support. If you don’t, you are part of the problem. Either we have an opposition party or we don’t. GO to Miami Tuesday, and show solidarty or we will mark you as part of the… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 8, 2023

Some of Trump’s opponents in the Republican primary criticized the indictment as the manifestation of a weaponized Department of Justice. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that “We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” while Vivek Ramaswamy accused President Joe Biden of having directed “the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) insisted that all Americans should be alarmed by the seven counts, including of illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, and conspiracy, against Trump. “The one thing that makes America the city on the hill is confidence in our justice system, and today what we see is a justice system where the scales are weighted,” he argued.

Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that he would issue a statement once more facts became public and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called on Trump to drop out.

Kirk’s plea was mocked by progressives and conservatives alike online:

Oh please definitely do this. https://t.co/YTtqADzlRF — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 9, 2023

lol do not do this https://t.co/eTheZMS7vo — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 9, 2023

The “law and order” party is coddling criminals again. https://t.co/Sq06avkWQe — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) June 9, 2023

very disloyal meatball pedophile desanctimonous won’t defend Trump wow lol https://t.co/viQIz4gQQ7 — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) June 9, 2023

Kirk is obviously an undercover Deep State Democratic operative. https://t.co/NOm0WzhWOA — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 9, 2023

They don’t even care about the substance of the charges. Apparently running for President makes you immune from prosecution or opposition. Brilliant stuff. Might as well just congratulate Biden on 4 more years. https://t.co/OBGKbrdktQ — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 9, 2023



—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com