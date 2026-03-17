CNN’s Manu Raju Grills Mike Johnson on Lack of Public Hearings on Iran War

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) during a Capitol Hill presser on Tuesday about what he sees as the lack of public debate surrounding the cost of President Donald Trump’s ongoing Iran operation.

“It’s been more than two weeks since this war was launched by the United States against Iran, yet the House has not had a single public hearing with a Cabinet official on the cost to American taxpayers and to American service members. Why has the House not heard testimony from a Cabinet official?” Raju asked.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but they’ve given us multiple briefings. Well, it’s still—we’re in the midst of a couple of weeks-long operation that’s very sensitive in its mission and scope, and you cannot go outside of the classified briefing to give to the public the information because it would adversely affect our mission,” Johnson replied.

“They have well explained this to members of Congress in multiple briefings, both before, during, and after the operation commenced. We had the auditorium full of House members. Just let’s—” Johnson continued as Raju pressed him on the lack of “public” hearings.

“The American public is getting—I’ve just relayed to you the summary of the non-classified information. All members are out talking about it around the clock. You’re following them around with microphones, getting their clips, insights, and opinions. This is being watched very carefully,” Johnson insisted, adding:

But we’re in the midst of an operation that is winding down, according to the President himself. We are very close to having the mission completed. The Strait of Hormuz is an ongoing issue, and he has, I think, rightfully called upon allies, friends, and other nations who depend much more than we do on the Strait of Hormuz being open for their oil supply to step up and assist and put the terrorists and tyrants at bay—because that’s good for stability and calm around the world, and America stands for that. Okay, we are standing for freedom. We have taken out an enemy that was seeking to do us harm and wipe Israel off the map, and that’s a good thing. And it will be a great thing for the stability of prices going forward and the calm around the world. So we ask our allies to step up and acknowledge that reality and help us out. I think that’s a very reasonable proposal.

Watch the clip above.

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