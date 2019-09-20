Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) was confronted by two combat veterans in the halls of Congress on Thursday who called out the freshman lawmaker over his support for President Donald Trump.

Army vets Jason Hurd and Alan Pitts, who work with Common Defense — a progressive veterans group that launched the VetsforImpeachment.com initiative — accused Crenshaw of failing to serve his country by not supporting impeachment charges against Trump.

GOP Rep @DanCrenshawTX hid in an elevator today when combat vets confronted him about his support for Donald Trump. We’re standing up for our democracy and holding Trump’s cronies accountable. Join us: https://t.co/1pTmoYMH1d pic.twitter.com/5VKiPN8mpa — Common Defense (@commondefense) September 20, 2019

“How can you let a criminal like Donald Trump run roughshod over our democracy and shred everything that you and I fought for?” pleaded Hurd as Crenshaw continued his stroll and mostly avoided engaging with the two men. “How can you just sit there idly by and not do your duty?”

“You cannot be complicit in this man’s crimes. It is immoral. How are you going to let him just cosy up to dictators? How are you just going to let him lock kids up in cages?” he added, while also saying the Mueller report lays out impeachable offenses committed by the president.

Crenshaw brushed off the comments by saying the two were just there to “make a video.”

After Hurd urged the representative to “get your courage back” in standing up against Trump, Crenshaw fired back, “Courage? You’re gonna talk to me about courage?” Hurd went on to claim that they would both “be in Leavenworth” — a federal penitentiary in Kansas — if they were guilty of half the things the president has done.

“You can’t let this happen. You’re going to let a criminal hijack our democracy,” he continued. “This is your duty. I’m here doing my duty.”

Crenshaw responded by saying, “I’m going to keep walking,” before reaching an elevator and shooing away the two veterans: “No, this is a members-only elevator.”

“You got to make your video. You didn’t come here to have a conversation,” the lawmaker added.

Watch the altercation above.

