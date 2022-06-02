Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh Travels to Africa to Interview Rural Tribesman About Transgenderism in Attempt to Debunk Liberal Talking Point

The Daily Wire is celebrating Pride Month by releasing a documentary asking the question: What is a Woman?

Podcast host Matt Walsh traveled all around the country, interviewing professors, doctors, and everyday people about what exactly makes someone a woman — and even took a trip overseas.

Leading up to the premiere of the documentary, which aired behind the Daily Wire paywall Wednesday evening, Walsh shared exclusive video from his journey, including one clip where the host traveled all the way to Africa to search for answers.

According to Walsh, the documentary crew traveled to Africa and interviewed the men of a small tribe with the goal of debunking liberal claims that “traditional cultures have fluid notions of gender.”

“What if a man decides that his gender identity is woman?” Walsh asked one tribesman through a translator.

After asking the tribal leader his thoughts, the translator replied, “A woman has its own duty and a man has its own duty. And a lady cannot do the duty of a man and a man cannot do a duty of a woman.”

“Can a man become a woman?” Walsh pressed.

“No, no,” insisted the tribal leader.

“What about a transgender?” Walsh rephrased.

“If you want to become a lady, but you’re a man, you have something wrong in your mind. Something wrong in your family. Something wrong in you,” the translator replied.

“For a man, he has a penis, for a woman, she has a vagina. So we know this is a lady. This is a man,” he added.

“What if it’s a woman with penis?” Walsh asked.

Immediately, the tribesman began to laugh as the question was translated in his language.

“People are laughing. Is that, is that a dumb question?” Walsh said.

Here’s a nice video to share for #PrideMonth. I spoke to an African tribe about transgenderism. The Left claims that traditional cultures have fluid notions of gender. That’s… not exactly what I found. More in the full film, What Is A Woman, premiering tonight on the Daily Wire pic.twitter.com/WbU6s8Y2Q5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2022

