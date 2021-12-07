Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX) called out members of his own caucus Monday night during a campaign event in Houston Texas.

“There are two types of members of Congress: there is performance artists and there is legislators,” Crenshaw said. “Performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well. They know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear.”

He then went on to call out members of the Freedom Caucus, which includes, among others, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) among others.

“What you hear so often is not true. It’s not true. We have grifters in our midst…I mean in the conservative movement. Lie after lie after lie because they know something psychologically about the conservative heart. We’re worried about what people are doing to do to us, what people are going to infringe upon us, that’s the nature of conservatism,” he continued.

He then pivoted to praise Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is one of two Republicans sitting on the House Select Committee investigation the events of January 6th and has fallen out of favor with former President Donald Trump, and his followers, despite — as Crenshaw notes — he voted with Trump 99 percent of the time.

Watch his comments from the Texas Liberty Alliance PAC event below.

Wowie! Dan Crenshaw trashes ‘Freedom Caucus’ members Greene, Brooks, Gohmert, Gosar, Jordan, etc, as “performance artists” while defending Kinzinger. “We have grifters in our midst .. lie after lie after lie.” 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hoaGOcOx9s — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2021

Crenshaw is a veteran and former Green Beret and while he has been a loyal supporter of Trump’s policies, he has also been something of an iconoclast within the GOP. These comments will only serve to reaffirm that reputation, and likely serve him well in national standing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com