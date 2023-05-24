Democrats Howl on House Floor After Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Chamber to Respect the ‘Decorum of the House’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) presided over the House on Wednesday when she tried to gavel down a rambunctious chamber, but prompted unbridled laughter instead.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) was giving remarks on the floor about the U.S. potentially defaulting on its debt obligations on June 1. The GOP-controlled House has already passed a debt ceiling increase with spending cuts that President Joe Biden says are nonstarters. Biden has urged the House to pass a clean debt ceiling raise to avoid financial disaster.

“The votes are on the board!” Scalise declared as Democrats expressed their disapproval. “I ask that the House be in order and there be some decorum on the other side.”

Greene, who has famously flouted decorum in the House on numerous occasions, demanded the House be in order.

“The members are reminded to abide by [the] decorum of the House,” she said.

Her instruction put House Democrats in stitches as hoots and laughter could be heard, which made the atmosphere even louder than it had been before. Greene slammed the gavel several times.

“The House will be in order,” she reiterated. “The House will be in order. The gentleman from Louisiana is recognized.”

In February, Greene infamously heckled Biden as he delivered the State of the Union address. She also berated then-Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) on the House floor during a vote in 2021. Greene has also said the rioters and trespassers who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have been unfairly treated and has called them “political prisoners.”

