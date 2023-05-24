Karine Jean-Pierre Serves Up Bite-Sized Mispronunciation of Trump Cabinet Secretary’s Name

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a wee error during Wednesday’s briefing by twice mispronouncing the name of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who served under former President Donald Trump.

Jean-Pierre was speaking on the looming debt ceiling crisis when, on or around June 1, the federal government may default. The Republican-controlled House has refused to pass a clean debt limit raise and instead passed legislation that raises the ceiling and includes spending cuts and work requirements for welfare. During the briefing, she cited remarks by current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who spoke against prioritization, whereby her department would decide which debt obligations to fulfill and when.

Yellen called it “not really something that is operationally feasible.”

“The secretary of the Treasury said and has said this as well – that prioritization is effectively a default,” Jean-Pierre told reporters before citing Yellen’s predecessor.

“Steven, Steven, um, Munchkin,” she said, raising an index finger and repeating his alleged name. “Munchkin said, and I quote, ‘That doesn’t make sense. The government should honor all of its obligations and the debt limit should be raised.'”

White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre calls former Trump Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin “Steven Munchkin.” pic.twitter.com/Ex1UkR8iYv — The Recount (@therecount) May 24, 2023

Jean-Pierre went on to quote another former Treasury secretary – Jack Lew – whose name she pronounced flawlessly.

A Google search indicates Mnuchin is six feet tall, but even if that overstates his height by a couple of inches, that would hardly make him a deliciously unhealthy breakfast treat from one of America’s most beloved fast food companies.

