Ronna McDaniel Says Possible U.S. Default ‘Bodes Very Well for the Republican Field’ in 2024

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said the U.S. potentially defaulting on its debt would be a boon for Republicans in 2024.

McDaniel joined Wednesday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, where host Martha MacCallum displayed a poll among Republican presidential contenders amid a possible U.S. default.

“This can be anybody’s race,” MacCallum said, noting that Donald Trump is well ahead of the field. “But the former president is clearly in a significant lead position right now, Ronna. What would you say to voters as they look at the numbers on the screen right now?”

“I think it is early,” McDaniel said. “We have to look at Biden’s numbers and that’s where Republicans should be paying attention to his low approval. This is not a president that the American people feel is doing a good job on their behalf.”

Beginning with the debt ceiling, McDaniel explained the country’s ills can only help Republicans:

The vast majority of Americans feel like we’re not heading in the right track. And then you look at this debt ceiling crisis. You look at us about to default, and you see that president took 90 days out from negotiating. He refused to come to the table with Republicans. Republicans have put a plan on the table and this is an MIA president when it comes to problems that the American people are facing – whether it’s energy independence, whether it’s fentanyl, whether it’s a broken border, whether it’s crime surging in our streets. This is a president that is failing the American people. So I think that bodes very well for the Republican field.

In January, the federal government reached the debt ceiling, which limits the amount of money it may borrow. Through “extraordinary measures,” the Department of the Treasury has managed to fulfill the nation’s debt obligations. However, those measures will exhaust on or around June 1.

The Republican-controlled House is refusing to agree to raise the debt ceiling unless President Joe Biden agrees to major spending cuts. Biden could argue that the 14th Amendment – which says the debt of the U.S. “shall not be questioned” – gives him the right or even the obligation to fulfill debt obligations, but he has declined to do so.

