New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is getting torn apart for telling people to “admit your mistakes,” even as — critics argue — he refuses to acknowledge the flaws in his leadership against the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Cuomo gave an address stating “the key” to dealing with the pandemic “is to be strong and secure enough to admit your mistakes and admit your shortcomings.

“Don’t get defensive,” he said. “Denying the mistake only assures repeating the mistake.”

Cuomo also used his speech to plug his book — American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic — which has been heavily criticized as a narcissistic exercise of self-praise amid an ongoing crisis. As it were, Cuomo’s remarks were pummeled by critics who found it hypocritical of him to tell others “admit your mistakes” after he failed to do that.

One of the most prominent critics for Cuomo’s speech was Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean. Ever since her parents-in-law died when the coronavirus swept through their nursing home, Dean has been ripping Cuomo for months over his refusal to accept responsibility for his leadership failings, and his latest speech was not spared from her wrath:

This clip of @NYGovCuomo made me physically sick watching it. He continues to lie through his teeth while promoting his book on his “leadership” during a pandemic, profiting off the deaths of over 30,000 New Yorkers. He truly is despicable. pic.twitter.com/NA5m0YwWdI — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 16, 2020

Dean was hardly alone in her criticism:

Not trying to be funny, this guy is a deluded sociopath https://t.co/PnjZh7Czwj — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 16, 2020

Michael Scott level of self awareness. https://t.co/QFRwiiOENM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 16, 2020

Several thousand grandmas and grandpas, killed as a result of Cuo’s senicide order, couldn’t be reached for comment. https://t.co/MxibYtPDyF — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) November 16, 2020

You killed elderly people with your idiotic decisions. https://t.co/K64uLrxi17 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 16, 2020

I guess if you say everything, you can’t be held to anything: Gov: “I hold Trump responsible for every death in NYS from COVID.” Gov: “I’m not accepting liability. We didn’t do anything wrong.” Gov: “I think NYers would have voted for every decision that we made.” https://t.co/vcvyYAuiZt pic.twitter.com/Mv5wjeFmMZ — Marc Molinaro (@marcmolinaro) November 16, 2020

