‘Despicable’: Andrew Cuomo Slammed for Speech Telling Others ‘Admit Your Shortcomings’ After Covid Nursing Home Deaths

By Ken MeyerNov 16th, 2020, 12:02 pm

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is getting torn apart for telling people to “admit your mistakes,” even as — critics argue — he refuses to acknowledge the flaws in his leadership against the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Cuomo gave an address stating “the key” to dealing with the pandemic “is to be strong and secure enough to admit your mistakes and admit your shortcomings.

“Don’t get defensive,” he said. “Denying the mistake only assures repeating the mistake.”

Cuomo also used his speech to plug his book — American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic — which has been heavily criticized as a narcissistic exercise of self-praise amid an ongoing crisis. As it were, Cuomo’s remarks were pummeled by critics who found it hypocritical of him to tell others “admit your mistakes” after he failed to do that.

One of the most prominent critics for Cuomo’s speech was Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean. Ever since her parents-in-law died when the coronavirus swept through their nursing home, Dean has been ripping Cuomo for months over his refusal to accept responsibility for his leadership failings, and his latest speech was not spared from her wrath:

Dean was hardly alone in her criticism:

