Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls Criticism of Nursing Home Deaths a ‘Conspiracy’: People Died in Nursing Homes in Every State

Janice Dean is going to be pissed.

The Fox News meteorologist has been a remarkably vocal critic of Governor Andrew Cuomo after her two parents-in-law tragically succumbed to Covid-19.

She’s almost certainly upset because Governor Cuomo appeared on The View Thursday morning and pushed back hard on specific criticism he has received over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Co-host Sunny Hostin asked him about a recent report that the Department of Justice is looking into the deaths of 6,000 nursing home deaths that allegedly came due to his direction to place patients infected with Covid-19 back in facilities during the earliest days of the pandemic.

Cuomo appeared on the morning gabfest to promote a new book he wrote about his handling of the deadly virus outbreak in the state of New York titled American Crisis. Cuomo’s reputation and standing have followed the similar hyperpartisan lines of nearly everything these days. Many have lauded his frank and reassuring press conferences in the earliest stages of the pandemic. In contrast, others feel that he has spent too much time in self-promotion and is getting a media pass for what some see as the deadly mistake on his nursing home policy.

Cuomo opened with a rather Trumpian dig, saying with mock surprise, “What a shock that the ‘Department of Injustice’ sends a letter a few days before an election trying to advance a political theory.” He then went to attack the coronavirus efforts led by President Donald Trump, saying, “They have done a terrible job on Covid from day one, and they want a counterdefense, and what they were saying was, well, a lot of people died in nursing homes in Democratic states.”

“The truth is people are dying today in nursing homes in Republican states,” he continued, “It’s just that Democratic states had the disease worse and earlier, and older people are more vulnerable to Covid, right?”

“If you look at how many people died in New York nursing homes, New York is number 46 out of 50 states in the percentage of deaths in nursing homes,” he added. “So the conspiracy they’re trying to spread just has no factual basis, but yes. People in nursing homes died, and they’re playing politics with the issue, which I think is especially cruel because people who lost loved ones in a nursing home, they’re dealing with it, and now they also have to deal with the confusion or the pain of maybe government did this.”

