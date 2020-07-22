Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean tore into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a scathing op-ed published Wednesday in which she blamed his coronavirus policies for the deaths of her parents-in-law.

Dean’s husband’s parents both died of Covid-19 at assisted living facilities, and she has since been a vocal critic of Cuomo for his executive order allowing coronavirus victims in nursing homes. Dean expanded on that criticism in a column for USA Today blasting Cuomo’s failure to protect seniors, as well as his refusal to accept responsibility for it.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s motto during the coronavirus pandemic has always been ‘New York Tough,'” Dean begins in her piece. “But when it comes to tough questions about his leadership during this time, Cuomo has shown he isn’t so tough after all. In fact, he prefers to place blame on anyone but himself for the disastrous decisions he’s made.”

From there, Dean criticized Cuomo for his weird promotional poster about New York’s progress, the numerous “puff piece interviews” he has done throughout the pandemic, and his less-than-serious attitude at times as people continued to die under his watch. As she expressed her grief over her family’s loss, Dean said she didn’t initially blame anyone for her in-laws’ deaths from the pandemic, but her fury for Cuomo kept building as he evaded questions about how many people died in nursing homes.

From the column:

Where is the outrage? There have been a few reporters over the few months since my in-laws’ deaths who have dared to ask Cuomo why he signed the deadly order. But, the man who said, “I assume full responsibility” and “If you are upset by what we have done, be upset at me,” has never taken that responsibility. Instead, he’s blamed everyone and everything else: God, Mother Nature, the New York Post, the president, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nursing care workers, claiming “they brought in the infection.” He even at one point appeared to blame those who had died.

Dean concludes her essay by stressing that it’s not about politics, but instead, “the fact that this governor refuses to accept responsibility for his actions [which] makes our grief and anger far worse.”

“My in-laws Mickey and Dee Newman were New York tough,” she says. “The governor? He’s as weak as they come.”

