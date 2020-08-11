Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean became emotional on Tuesday as she talked about her exclusion from testifying about nursing home deaths in New York throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Dean emerged as one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s fiercest critics in recent months with regard to his handling of the health crisis. Dean’s parents-in-law both died from Covid-19 at assisted living facilities, and as such, she repeatedly slammed Cuomo for failing to protect seniors in nursing homes and refusing to accept responsibility for the consequences of his policies.

On Monday, Dean said she was called to speak at a public hearing on New York’s nursing home deaths, but her invitation was revoked and she accused Cuomo or his administration of being behind that. Speaking with her Fox & Friends colleagues on Tuesday, Dean elaborated on how she was pulled off the witness list.

“Late last night, after I appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, a senator, Tom O’Mara, Republican senator of New York state, admitted that they were uncomfortable having me as a witness yesterday. So they took me off the list,” Dean said.

When asked about what she would’ve said at the hearing, Dean shared the life story of her in-laws before slamming into Cuomo again and accusing him of “hiding” from the accountability of an independent investigation.

“There is something wrong with that,” Dean said, “because if he wasn’t guilty of something, why wouldn’t he welcome any and all investigations into his government?”

Toward the end of Dean’s appearance, her voice began to crack as she said, “I just wanted to tell my story.”

I don’t want to be in this position. I’m not a political person but if I can be the voice for the families that have lost loved ones and I have made one difference for one family, then it was all worthwhile.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]