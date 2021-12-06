Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) will not seek reelection in 2022, KMJ Radio has reported. He will resign from Congress at the end of December, he said in a statement.

Nunes, 48, has served in the House since 2003 and is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. He has been staunch ally of former president Donald Trump.

Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News suggested that Nunes will become CEO of Trump’s new media organization, Trump Media & Technology Group.

NEW: Rep Devin Nunes is retiring. I'm told he “got a job offer that he can’t refuse” — CEO of a new Trump media org. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) December 6, 2021

Heinrich reported that Nunes “got a job offer that he can’t refuse.” Trump’s media company is currently under investigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission stemming from its merger with a special purpose acquisition company called Digital World Acquisition Corp.

California is in the process of redrawing its congressional districts after the Golden State lost a seat after the 2020 U.S. Census. As Nunes’ hometown paper the Fresno Bee noted, the congressman would face an uphill battle in a general election unless he were to decide to run in a district that isn’t the one he currently represents.

Dave Wasserman of Cook Political Report explained that if the current proposed map is adopted, Nunes’ 22nd congressional district would become an area that voted for Joe Biden by nine points, as opposed to having voted for Trump by five in the last election.

