‘Disgusting and Anti-American’: Dem Congressman Defends Vivek Ramaswamy From MAGA Pastor’s Hinduophobic Attack

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) defended Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy from a pro-Trump pastor’s “disgusting and anti-American attack” on Monday.

Hank Kunneman — a controversial pastor who has alleged that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump — attacked Ramaswamy’s Hindu faith in a speech last week and warned conservatives that they would “have a fight with God” if they supported his run for the presidency:

We are in danger as a country — and listen to me Generation Z, listen to me Millennials, those of you that are watching that you like this new young guy — if he does not serve the lord Jesus Christ and stand primarily for Judeo-Christian principles, you will have a fight with God. What are we doing even entertaining the fact? You’re gonna have some dude put his hand on something other than the Bible? You’re gonna let him put all of his strange gods up in the White House and we’re just supposed to blink because he understands policies?

Kunneman’s remarks received backlash on social media, including from Khanna, who has publicly feuded with Ramaswamy in the past.

“I have had spirited disagreements with @VivekGRamaswamy. But this is a disgusting and anti-American attack on his faith,” Khanna wrote. “We are a nation of many faiths, & the fact that so many Christian American Republicans are willing to support Vivek speaks to that ideal.”

I have had spirited disagreements with @VivekGRamaswamy. But this is a disgusting and anti-American attack on his faith. We are a nation of many faiths, & the fact that so many Christian American Republicans are willing to support Vivek speaks to that ideal. https://t.co/ebfrvpuIwU — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 25, 2023

According to RealClearPolitics’ poll average, Ramaswamy is almost tied with former Vice President Mike Pence for third place in the 2024 Republican primary at 5.5%. Pence sits at 5.6%, behind Ron DeSantis at 18.5% and Trump at 51.8%.

