Peter Navarro Warns Democrats Attacks ‘Will Come Back to Haunt You’ When Republicans Take Country ‘From Your Cold, Woke Hands’

Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro predicted a second civil war on Monday and warned Democrats that their attacks on former President Donald Trump could “come back to haunt” them when Republicans take back the country from their “cold woke hands.”

In a Substack article, which he read out on video, Navarro claimed that around half of Republicans believed the country was on the brink of civil war and that “if such an unthinkable war breaks out, it will be the Democrats’ fault.”

Navarro accused the Democratic Party of targeting Trump and his allies with “unscrupulous lawfare tactics to skew our election system,” and claimed their goal was “to convict Trump of anything that will prevent him from running for president or serving if he wins.”

The former White House Director of Trade warned his viewers that “the Democrats are really coming for you,” and that Trump and his allies were just in the way, before predicting a civil war would most likely be between the “middle America majority and the most radical elements of an increasingly socialist Democrat Party.”

He claimed:

The Democrat activists and strategists now driving this nation towards a second civil war have neither justice nor righteousness on their side. Instead, they are attempting to trample on our religions, disarm us, and impose all manner of woke social, cultural, and economic changes that are far outside the bounds of America’s traditions, traditional values, and constitutional roots.

After warning Democrats to “back this anti-democratic truck up before it runs over you,” Navarro concluded:

Do you not understand that the longer you engage in your assaults on American families and values, the more likely a new civil war becomes? And do you not understand that the perverse precedents you are creating through your weaponized bureaucracies and woke attacks will come back to haunt you as soon as Republicans take back Trump’s America from your cold, woke hands?

Last year, Navarro accused former Vice President Mike Pence of committing treason for not backing Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“The reason why I think Pence is guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country is that he acted on the basis of a flawed legal opinion concocted by his own general counsel,” Navarro told Newsmax.

Despite calling Trump’s re-election campaign “one of the worst presidential campaigns in modern history,” Navarro has repeatedly claimed that Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election and that “the Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3rd.”

Watch above via Peter Navarro.

