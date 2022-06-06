Don Jr. Dominating Rick Scott in Hypothetical Florida Senate Match-Up By More Than 20 Points, Per Trump Pollster

It’s not entirely clear what sort of specific political aspirations Donald Trump Jr. has, but according to a recent poll, he is ahead of Senator Rick Scott in a Republican primary for a Florida Senate seat.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan tweeted a slide from pollster Tony Fabrizio’s presentation showing that in a theoretical matchup between Trump, Jr. and the sitting senator, the son of former President Donald Trump has a significant lead, 56% to 32%.

“If the Republican primary election for U.S. Senate (in Florida) was held today and the candidates were Rick Scott and Donald Trump Jr…” Slide from a Tony Fabrizio polling deck speaks to where the party is. Not done at direction of DJR or allies, per source familiar. pic.twitter.com/lIzhGfOXMX — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 6, 2022

Fabrizio does a lot of internal polling for the former president, and so the seemingly intentional leak of this slide — which Swan says did not come from a poll commissioned by Don Jr. or his allies — can easily be viewed as a shot across the bow of the SS Rick Scott.

Why would the Trump campaign want to send such a message to an individual long considered a political ally? Lest we forget that Rick Scott put forth an 11-point plan to “rescue America” which includes, among other things, a specific call to raise taxes.

Many political observers saw Scott’s plan as a clear signal for White House ambitions, which certainly conflicts with the former president’s ostensible role as party leader and a clear favorite for the Republican nomination in 2024 if he decides to run.

