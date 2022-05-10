Huh? Rick Scott Says He Wants to Raise People’s Taxes Before Immediately Declaring, ‘I Don’t Believe in Raising Taxes’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) continued to lie about his 11-point “Rescue America” agenda on Tuesday.

Unveiled in February, Scott’s proposal plainly states, “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

On Tuesday, Larry Kudlow of Fox Business Network asked the senator, “Would lower-income people wind up having a tax hike under your idea?”

Scott responded by saying all employed Americans should pay taxes – seemingly regardless of income – but then stated he won’t raise taxes.

“Larry the way I look at it is,” he began, “if they have a job, they’re gonna be part of this country and they’re all gonna pay into it. I don’t believe in raising taxes. As a matter of fact, I cut taxes and fees 100 times while I was governor. So I’m not gonna raise anybody’s taxes.”

Later in the interview, Scott said, “If you’re able-bodied, you ought to go to work in this country. You ought to participate in our capitalist system, pay your fair share of the taxes.”

Just moments later, he said, “I’m never gonna raise taxes, but I’m gonna do everything I can to get you a job so you’re part of our system.”

Again, Scott’s own plan states, “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount.” It does not limit tax hikes to “able-bodied” working people.

Scott has lied multiple times about his plan to raise taxes. In February, he told a credulous Sean Hannity that his plan does not raise taxes. In March, Scott had a very different experience with Fox News’ John Roberts, who quoted his plan, only to have the senator claim the anchor was spouting “Democrat talking points.”

“No, it’s in the plan!” replied an exasperated Roberts. “It’s not a Democratic talking point. It’s in the plan.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com