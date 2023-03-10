Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says Former Boss Is Talking ‘Too Much About Winning the 2020 Election’

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway, who served as senior counselor to former President Donald Trump said her old boss is spending too much breath on the 2020 election. For good measure, Conway also offered a critique of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

On Friday’s America Reports, John Roberts noted DeSantis was in Iowa – the first caucus state of the presidential primary. He also cited a CPAC straw poll that showed Trump winning in a landslide, though he noted DeSantis did not attend.

Roberts asked Conway for her reaction.

“I’m really happy that Ron Desantis and Donald Trump are out in Iowa and all over this country now bringing to bear the center-right message of America first policies, of center-right ideas,” she said. “Contrast that to the two leaders of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It’s Friday, John, which means they’ve already stopped working for the weekend.”

Despite her praise of DeSantis and Trump, Conway offered caveats to both candidacies:

I think that Ron DeSantis has a really great, strong message as governor of Florida. What I do question is why he keeps talking about Covid. I don’t think people really want to talk about Covid. A little bit too much “woke.” And Trump, of course, a little too much about winning the 2020 election, frankly. I like more insights, fewer insults.

Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him. If polls are any indication, a clear majority of Republican voters agree with his allegation.

Watch above Fox News.

