James Robison, the president of the Christian group Life Outreach International, tore into former President Donald Trump, whom he served as a spiritual adviser, during an address Wednesday night at the National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL).

“If Mr. Trump can’t stop his little petty issues, how does he expect people to stop major issues?” Robison, a Texas-based televangelist, told the “conservative political group that focuses on social issues,” reported the Washington Post.

The Post noted that “Several minutes into his speech, Robison brought up Trump, recalling how the then-presidential nominee had courted his endorsement.”

“Republican Ben Carson had supposedly told Trump that Robison would only endorse him if they spoke for an hour. Trump protested, saying he didn’t speak to anyone for more than 15 minutes. The two ended up speaking for an hour and a half,” Robison said, according to the Post.

“The man started calling me on his cellphone, and then he started asking me to call him,'” Robison reportedly said, but added that Trump would then ignore his spiritual advice.

“He heard, [but] he didn’t always heed,” Robison added.

“Everything you wanted him to hear — every single thing you ever prayed for him to hear — came through these lips right straight into his face,” said Robison.

“And with the same force you’ve heard me talking to you, I spoke it to him. ‘Sir, you act like a little elementary school child and you shoot yourself in the foot every morning you get up and open your mouth! The more you keep your mouth closed, the more successful you’re gonna be!’” Robison said he told Trump.

“It’s time for us to get together and pray and stop trying to destroy each other, and I make that loud and clearly heard to Mr. Trump! We’ve got to quit amputating each other, slicing each other, and come together in supernatural unity that Jesus Christ prayed for!” Robison concluded as the audience “remained still,” noted the Post.

“Some lawmakers in the ballroom exchanged glances, appearing unsure of how to respond,” the Post concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com