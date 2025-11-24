‘F*ck You Guys!’ Sen. Gallego Goes Nuclear On Pete Hegseth Investigating Mark Kelly

Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) hit back at Trump’s Department of Defense on Monday after it announced an investigation into Kelly, a retired Navy Captain and former astronaut, over his appearance in a public service announcement urging soldiers not to follow illegal orders.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth raged at Kelly on X while sharing the announcement. “The video made by the ‘Seditious Six ‘ was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of ‘good order and discipline.’ Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in danger,” insisted Hegseth.

Hegseth added that as a retired officer, Kelly was still under his jurisdiction, unlike the other five Democrats in the video.

The video made by the “Seditious Six” was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of “good order and discipline.” Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in… https://t.co/UvLXChZnmF — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 24, 2025

“As was announced, the Department is reviewing his statements and actions, which were addressed directly to all troops while explicitly using his rank and service affiliation—lending the appearance of authority to his words. Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately,” added Hegseth while sharing the statement, which also threatened Kelly with a return to active duty service and a court-martial.

Gallego, a former Marine, pulled no punches in hitting back at Hegseth. “This is f*cking insane. We should all just point out how f*cking insane this is. Hey, this is Ruben Gallego. I’m traveling through Arizona right now, and I just received the news that the Department of Defense is starting an investigation against my seatmate, Mark Kelly,” he said in a clip posted to social media, adding:

This is f*cking insane. We should just all point out how fucking insane this is. And, you know, these guys are trying to say that they’re not acting like fascists, that they are not trying to give as much power to this president as a king, and they should stop acting like it. Mark Kelly is a patriot. There’s no reason why they’re going after him. He was doing his duty and just reminding people about their rights as service members. And Secretary Hegseth, all these guys—f*ck you guys. You’re not gonna be able to scare us. We have a right to defend the Constitution of the United States. We have the right to tell other service members that they have a right to ignore illegal orders, and you’re not going to be able to intimidate us.

Kelly also released a statement, saying, “When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution. I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired – which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents.” He added:

In combat, I had a missile blow up next to my jet and flew through anti-aircraft fire to drop bombs on enemy targets. At NASA, I launched on a rocket, commanded the space shuttle, and was part of the recovery mission that brought home the bodies of my astronaut classmates who died on Columbia. I did all of this in service to this country that I love and has given me so much. Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death.

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution,” concluded Kelly.

Hey Pete, we won’t be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/Z1dV6Dq5xT — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 24, 2025

