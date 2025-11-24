Fox Legal Expert Jonathan Turley Warns Letitia James ‘Might Be Celebrating a Tad Too Early’

The charges were dropped, but Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said that does not mean Letitia James should throw a party just yet.

Turley, during an appearance on America Reports on Monday afternoon, reacted to the news Federal Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the charges against the New York attorney general, as well as those against ex-FBI Director James Comey.

Soon after, co-host John Roberts read a statement from James saying she was “heartened by today’s victory.” She added she would “remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges.”

Turley responded by saying, “First of all, Letitia James might be celebrating a tad too early. The problems here are not with the charges themselves, but essentially with the cop, or in this case, the prosecutor.”

He was referring to Lindsey Halligan, President Donald Trump’s prosecutor; Judge Currie ruled Halligan was not lawfully serving as the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, which led the judge, who was appointed by Bill Clinton, to dismiss the case.

James had been charged with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, related to her 2020 home purchase.

Turley continued to explain why he believed James is not completely in the clear just yet.

“The court is not saying that she was innocent of these charges. The court is simply saying that the person who signed off on the charges did not have authority to do that,” Turley said.

He continued, “So the obvious thing here is to get someone who is lawfully in a position to perform this role.”

Turley said the case was already in “uncharted territory” and that it could go in two directions, if the Trump Administration wants to push forward. He said they can find a replacement for Halligan and “make sure the next person who signs is going to be beyond these types of questions.”

He also said the decision can be appealed, even though the 120 day period to appoint who was in Halligan’s position has already expired. Turley said the argument would be there has been “some rather novel sort of shifts that occurred” in the case, and that it should allow the decision to be appealed.

