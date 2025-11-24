JUST IN: Trump Announces Trip to China to Meet Xi

President Donald Trump announced that he will travel to Beijing in the spring to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he spoke with Xi by phone on Monday.

“I just had a very good telephone call with President Xi, of China,” Trump wrote. “We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, etc. We have done a good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers — and it will only get better.”

Trump continued:

Our relationship with China is extremely strong! This call was a follow up to our highly successful meeting in South Korea, three weeks ago. Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture. To that end, President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I reciprocated where he will be my guest for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year. We agreed that it is important that we communicate often, which I look forward to doing. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

During the call, the two leaders discussed China’s plans to repatriate Taiwan, with Xi calling it “an integral part” of the post-WWII “international order,” according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The U.S. understands how important the Taiwan question is to China,” the statement said.

According to Politico, “The pair’s emerging talks come amid mounting tensions between China and Japan over the future of self-governed Taiwan, a former Japanese territory that China sees as its own. Japanese officials earlier this month indicated that any potential military action against Taiwan would be met with force from Japan, a move that China said crosses ‘a red line.'”

This is a developing story and has been updated.