Fox’s Turley Once Blasted Trump’s ‘Breathtaking’ Demand to ‘Find’ Votes in Georgia. Now He’s Calling It ‘Natural’

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley told Sean Hannity on Monday night that former President Donald Trump made a “natural argument” when telling Georgia state officials to help him find the votes needed to overturn the presidential election result in the state in the wake of the 2020 election.

Hannity and Turley discussed the highly publicized and controversial phone call from Jan. 2, 2021 in the wake of new charges against Trump regarding his efforts to overturn the election. Turley’s argument stood in stark contrast to a tweet he put out immediately after learning about the phone call on Jan. 3, in which he called Trump’s forceful request to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “breathtaking.” Raffensperger later characterized Trump’s behavior on the phone call as a “threat.”

“When somebody talks about a real belief in their heart that he believes he won by 400,000 votes. That was on that phone call transcript. and another 8000 votes here and another 17,000 votes here. And then it’s, what, 11,780, I believe, was. That’s all I need. That’s hardly an indictment of the president saying, well, you get me 11,780. I really think I want 400,000 more than you’re counting. I think that is an overall or overarching argument he’s making, no? How do you interpret it?” Hannity asked after offering his own favorable take on Trump’s conduct.

“Well, no, I did interpret the call as suggesting that I don’t need many votes in a recount to change the outcome. It was a natural argument to make. This was essentially like a settlement call,” Turley said, adding:

And state officials were pushing back, I think, in good faith, saying, look, we looked at it. We don’t see those votes. And Trump basically responded, If you do a state recount, I don’t need many votes. You just need to find 11,000 and this entire election turns over. Now we can all debate what was in Donald Trump’s mind. But is that really the basis of a criminal case? Is that what you want for future cases? Elections have been challenged in this country in virtually every election. I’ve covered elections for various networks, probably the last ten or so elections, or it seems that many and every single one which we would chart and track the challenges coming from the losing party. We never accused them of committing a crime about it. So the question here is, what do you have to distinguish this case that won’t create that chilling effect?

On Jan. 3, 2021, Turley wrote on Twitter, “Telling Raffensperger to “find” the votes on the Saturday before the certification is breathtaking.”

Telling Raffensperger to "find" the votes on the Saturday before the certification is breathtaking. https://t.co/RAFqu6A41L I am as mystified by the request as I am the logic. Such an opportunistic move to secure the 16 electoral votes would not work to change the outcome. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 3, 2021

“I am as mystified by the request as I am the logic. Such an opportunistic move to secure the 16 electoral votes would not work to change the outcome,” he added linking to a Washington Post article titled, “‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’: In extraordinary hour-long call, Trump pressures Georgia secretary of state to recalculate the vote in his favor.”

On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Turley published an op-ed on FoxNews.com arguing that the phone call does not show criminal behavior on Trump’s part.

Turley argued that Trump simply noted how many votes he need to win the state and that he truly believed they existed, despite election officials ensuring him otherwise. Trump’s phone call with Raffensperger figures prominently in the Georgia indictment as does “the fake elector scheme and a September 2021 letter he sent to Raffensperger again urging him to decertify the state’s 2020 vote,” noted CNN.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

