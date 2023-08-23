Georgia Election Case Co-Conspirator Jenna Ellis Posts Smiling Mugshot, Bible Verses To Celebrate Surrender to Authorities

Jenna Ellis, the attorney who assisted in former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and was recently indicted in Georgia for having done so, surrendered in the Peach State today.

She celebrated by posting her mugshot on X, accompanied by a biblical caption.

“‘But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you…’ Matt 5:44” wrote Ellis. “‘But he who trusts in the Lord, lovingkindness shall surround him. Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you righteous ones; And shout for joy, all you who are upright in heart.’ Psalm 32:10-11.”

Ellis was one of 19 — including the former president — to be indicted for their role in an alleged scheme to change the results of the election in Georgia. She faces charges related to racketeering and asking an official to violate their oath.

Together with Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, Ellis launched numerous legal challenges to the election results in several states after it became clear that Joe Biden had prevailed over Trump.

After the election, Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the number of votes he needed to overtake Biden’s lead in the state.

Ellis has been crowdfunding to pay her legal defense fees. In a statement from her attorney Mike Melito, “We will fight for Jenna. If you would like to help support our efforts please consider donating by clicking the link below. America and the profession of law are worth the fight.”

Her fundraising page reads: “Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and personal counsel to President Trump, is being targeted and the government is trying to criminalize the practice of law. Help her fight back and stand for the truth!”

She has already raised over $120,000.

